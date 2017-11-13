Create dancing mushrooms in your DAW

Soundemote’s Mushroom Generator isn’t your regular kind of plugin. With a name like that, you probably wouldn’t expect it to be, and we’re told that it “generates mushroom shapes that move and dance just like in real life.” Yep, just like in real life.

On a more technical level, Mushroom Generator has a modular design and features “anything to anything” modulation. The eight LFOs and six ADSRs can actually modulate themselves and other things while being used as an audio source, and you get 150 presets that cover basses, leads, FX, rhythms, arpeggios and more.

The Mushroom Generator is available now from the Soundemote website priced at $20 (this is an introductory price that will apply until 19 November), and you can also download a demo. It runs on PC and Mac and operates as a VST/AU plugin.