Covet's Yvette Young and YouTuber Ichika share online guitar collaboration – Sprout

Covet's Yvette Young and YouTube guitarist Ichika Nita have shared their online instrumental collaboration, Sprout.

Yvette Young interview (Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future) “I jokingly call myself a hack because I figure everything out by ear and I don’t really have a formula I follow”

It's only just over a minute long but the note count is high, with the pair blending intricate layers of lines.

Yvette used her new signature Ibanez YY10 Talman, while Japan's Ichika opted for a Fender American Ultra Jazzmaster in Ultraburst finish.

In related Yvette Young, her trio Covet recently debuted their first song featuring her vocals with new single Parachute. You can watch the video for the song below.

It's take from forthcoming album Technicolor, released 5 June.