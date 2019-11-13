Watch: guitarist invents new tuning and it sounds 'ethereal'

Every time critics say 'it's all been done' in guitar, some young bright spark comes along and proves the naysayers wrong – and this time it's YouTuber Ichika with a new instrumental showcasing the 'ethereal' tuning he's developed.

The Japanese guitarist's instrumental tapped piece is tuned (low to high) D A Db Gb Db D – that's an open Dmaj7.

Ichika recently featured in Guitar World's 10 forward-thinking players proving the guitar still has plenty to offer.

You can visit Ichika's YouTube channel here too.