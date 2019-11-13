More

Watch: guitarist invents new tuning and it sounds 'ethereal'

By

YouTube star Ichika's open Dmaj7 'ethereal tuning' certainly lives up to its name

Every time critics say 'it's all been done' in guitar, some young bright spark comes along and proves the naysayers wrong – and this time it's YouTuber Ichika with a new instrumental showcasing the 'ethereal' tuning he's developed.

The Japanese guitarist's instrumental tapped piece is tuned (low to high) D A Db Gb Db D  – that's an open Dmaj7. 

You can visit Ichika's YouTube channel here too.  