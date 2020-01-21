NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Yvette Young on her idiosyncratic take on the Ibanez Talman

NAMM 2020: Yvette Young is a phenomen. One of the most innovative players around today, her two-handed tapping technique has powered three-piece instrumentalists Covet to the forefront of modern progressive rock, and her solo work is equally impressive.

So it's only right that Young now has a signature model. Her typically idiosyncratic take on Ibanez's Talman, the YY10, was unveiled at NAMM and we took the oppoirtunity to quiz her on the details of her new weapon of choice.

A U-shaped maple neck and 305mm-radius fretboard augments the alder body, and the Talman comes with a factory tuning of (low to high) FACGBE with .010-gauge strings.

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Three Seymour Duncan Five Two single coils are onboard, alongside Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and luminescent side-dot inlays.

The YY10 will see the light of day later in 2020, and you'll need $1,466 to grab one. Watch our video or see Ibanez Guitars for more info.