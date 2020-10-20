Could you be the Bassist of the Year?

Bass Player has begun the search for 2020’s Bassist of the Year. This is your chance to kickstart your music career by getting your playing in front of some of the top editors and bassists in the business, as well as gaining plenty of YouTube and online exposure; in fact, videos of the finals of the past two years have generated more than 4 million views.

In addition to walking away with prizes supplied by sponsors, contest winners will be featured in Bass Player and will be flown to our New York or London studio (flights and hotel provided by us) to record a live performance video, shoot their cover photo, and be interviewed by the editor of Bass Player for their features. They will also win some epic gear to take home.

The 2020 finalists will be selected by Bass Player editors and star judges; Kyuss legend Scott Reeder, longtime B-52s bassist Tracy Wormworth and Living Colour's Doug Wimbish.

It costs just $30 to enter - and the prize package is priceless, plus a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the NAMM Foundation. You can also nominate your teacher for Guitar Teacher of the Year - a great way to show how much you appreciate them, and it's free!

How do I enter?

To enter, all you need to do is create and upload a 3 minute (maximum) video to YouTube and then submit your short nomination form online.

What the judges are looking for:

- We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos or miming, please.

- Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics, but not at the price of musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques.

- Keep it tight and get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed, so three minutes of noodling won’t make the grade.

- Make it impressive. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible.

- Make it sound and look good! Smartphone audio can work fine, but remember to point the camera at yourself, not at your dog or vole.

So what are you waiting for?!