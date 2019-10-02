Could the ToneSpot Electric plugin be the missing ingredient in your guitar rig?

Guitarists know that, when it comes to tone, it’s easy to become obsessive, but what if - even after hours of tweaking - you still can’t quite get the sound you’re looking for? Audified says that the solution is ToneSpot Electric, the latest in its range of instrument-specific mixing plugins.

This post-processor promises to improve your tone whatever your current rig, giving you a set of of musically named controls with which to hone it. It’s divided into several control sections: Voicing, Character, Saturation, Shaping, Smash, Surgery, Effects and Finalizer.

The hope is that, using these, you’ll be able to come up with a guitar sound that really cuts through the mix.