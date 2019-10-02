More

Could the ToneSpot Electric plugin be the missing ingredient in your guitar rig?

Hone your tone with this Swiss Army Knife processor

Guitarists know that, when it comes to tone, it’s easy to become obsessive, but what if - even after hours of tweaking - you still can’t quite get the sound you’re looking for? Audified says that the solution is ToneSpot Electric, the latest in its range of instrument-specific mixing plugins.

This post-processor promises to improve your tone whatever your current rig, giving you a set of of musically named controls with which to hone it. It’s divided into several control sections: Voicing, Character, Saturation, Shaping, Smash, Surgery, Effects and Finalizer.

The hope is that, using these, you’ll be able to come up with a guitar sound that really cuts through the mix.

Find out more on the Audified website, where ToneSpot Electric can be purchased for the introductory price of $49. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can download a demo. 

