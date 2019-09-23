Could Sknote’s MainEQ plugin become your go-to equaliser?

If you call your plugin MainEQ, you seem to be suggesting that it’s an effect that’s designed to be called on frequently, so let’s hope that Sknote’s new processor is up to the task.

It’s described as a “special, modern equaliser with lots of special features,” and offers dynamic filtering with full control of the upward and downward action. There are 10 parametric filters, high- and low-pass filters and a tilt filter.

With the Polys feature, meanwhile, filters can be grouped together and moved as one. Other options include Mid/Side filtering, a global action control that scales all filters’ gains to finetune the action of the EQ, and the facility to set a frequency band to control another one or a track to control another track’s EQ.

There’s also ‘True Auto-Gain’ - with this engaged the output level is always matched to the input.