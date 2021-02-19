Could Real World Studios’ intimate new Red Room be your perfect music production pleasure palace?

Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios has announced that it’s opening a new studio designed specifically for smaller production and mixing projects.

The Wiltshire complex has hosted some seriously big names down the years - everyone from Beyonce to New Order, Harry Styles and Sir Tom Jones - and is famed for its performance-focused Big Room and Wood Room Studios. The Red Room is a more intimate space designed for songwriting, production, mixing and post-production.

That said, Real World promises the same ‘musician’s first’ ethos and sonic precision in the Red Room, not to mention some seriously impressive gear.

“We wanted to give people as many reasons to come and work at Real World as possible, so it was obvious that we should select only the highest spec equipment to go in there,” says head engineer, Oli Jacobs. This includes ATC SCM45A loudspeakers, together with a pair of classic Yamaha NS10s, accessed via a Grace Design M908 controller. Behind the scenes, a top spec Mac Pro with two Pro Tools HDX cards is loaded with industry-standard plugins.

“We’ve made the technical install extremely versatile, so producers can also just turn up, plug into the installed Universal Audio Apollo X8 and they’re off,” adds Oli.

Other Red Room features include SSL summing for hybrid mixing, an array of analogue outboard gear, an Avid S3 control surface, microphones from Real World’s comprehensive collection and a felted upright piano.

The Red Room was previously only used for audio post-production in TV and film (particularly ADR), but it’s now set to open its doors to a much wider range of clients. There’s more to come, too, with phase two of its development seeing support for immersive sound formats, including Dolby Atmos .

Users of the Red Room have access to an on-call assistant for setup and troubleshooting, while in-house engineers, catering and accommodation are available as required.