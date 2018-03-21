Cort introduces fan-fret Artisan A5 Plus SCFF five-string bass guitar

Cort entered the fan-fret fray with the KX500FF seven-string guitar earlier this year, and now the South Korean company has taken multi-scale to its low-end offerings with the Artisan A5 Plus SCFF five-string bass guitar.

The fan-fret design makes for a 34” to 35.5” multi-scale neck, with a corresponding angled bridge, while string-through-body construction promises increased vibrations.

Wood-wise, the SCFF is packing a lightweight swamp ash body with spalted maple top, five-piece maple and panga panga neck with walnut binding and a 24-fret panga panga fingerboard.

Bartolini MK-1 pickups are onboard, as is their accompanying preamp, with a three-band EQ and switchable active/passive mode.

Elsewhere, there’s platinum hardware, Hipshot Ultralight tuners and a choice of open-pore natural and open-pore trans grey finishes.

The Artisan A5 Plus SCFF is available now for $1,499, with an included hardcase. See Cort Guitars for more info.