Computer Music hands-on with SynthMaster One for iOS

In this hands-on video CM Editor Joe Rossiter explores the iOS edition of KV331 Audio's SynthMaster One.

Ported from the original SynthMaster One plugin synth , the mobile version retains most features from its desktop-bound sibling.

There are just 16 voices of polyphony rather than 32, and the number of presets has been reduced to 500 from 800.

The rest is pretty much the same with the semi-modular wavetable synth, coming complete with a 16-step arpeggiator/sequencer, stereo oscillators, zero-delay feedback filters, effects and more.

All KV331 Audio iOS products are 40% off through September, so you can get SM1 iOS for only $11.99/£11.99 on the App Store .

If you want to find out more about the near-identical VST/AU version of SynthMaster One, then check out the video below: