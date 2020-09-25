Competition: Win a Taylor AD27e electro-acoustic

VGS 2020: Taylor's Summer Dream Sweepstakes is a competition we can get right behind. First off, it's drawn out a hat. You don't even have to know anything. Secondly, it's for a Taylor AD27e – a V-class beauty from the American Dream Series.

To enter, all you need to do is to visit the competition homepage and enter your details. And that's it. There are five to give away – one for the UK, the States, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The AD27e is a very cool round-shouldered dreadnought. With a solid tropical top with solid sapele on the back and sides, it features Taylor's V-Class bracing and Expression System 2 electronics to ready it for the stage.

Tone-wise, you're looking at a warm voicing, nicely balanced but with enough detail and punch in the midrange to really help big chords sit nicely in the mix.

As you'd expect from Taylor, this is an extraordinarily player-friendly instrument, with chamfered body edges enhancing the ergonomics.

The American Dream Series is Taylor's most-affordable US range yet. Why not fix yourself a high-ball and head over to Taylor's stand at the Virtual Guitar Show to learn more about it, and introduce yourself to a quartet of stunning electro-acoustics from the US acoustic giant's Builder's Edition series.

...After you enter the competition, of course. You've got until 30 September 2020, 12:00PM PT to put your name in the draw. Good luck!