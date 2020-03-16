Code Orange stream gig for free online as music performances head to the web

With music performances being cancelled around the world - industry giants Live Nation and AEG have both put all tours and shows on ice - artists are beginning to head online to perform for their fans.

This weekend saw hardcore Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange play their hometown show in an empty venue but broadcast it to the world via Twitch.

They’re not the only ones, either; Yungblud has just played an audience-free show for the benefit of fans on YouTube .

We can expect this trend to continue for as long as the coronavirus outbreak lasts, and not just in the pop/rock world, either. Pianist Igor Levit has been entertaining his fans with live streams on Twitter, for example .

We’ll bring you news of any major online gig announcements as they come in.