Cockney Rebel and session ace Stuart Elliott: "Kate Bush is always the first name I mention… even John Lydon can’t say enough good words about her"

Just being the drummer on Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights, Babooshka and Running Up That Hill would be enough to seal Stuart Elliott’s place among musical royalty.

But recording numerous albums with the UK’s most original female star is the icing on the cake for this London veteran whose CV reveals a dazzlingly broad range of rock and pop artists.

Growing up in a drumming family, Stuart’s calling was never in doubt and he found success early on as the flamboyant stylist in Steve Harley’s art-rock Cockney Rebel. Characteristically for the adaptable Elliott, he is still mates with Harley after four decades and in 2017 the band toured extensively and topped the bill on Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage.

The original Cockney Rebel disbanded in 1977, by which time Stuart had already impressed sufficiently to be invited to appear on Al Stewart’s Year Of The Cat - a Number One album in the USA. This quickly led to him becoming a session regular, notably teaming up with the still-teenaged Kate Bush on her first album, crafting an extraordinary alternative vision, a million miles removed from the punk-dominated late 1970s.

There followed 12 albums with the feted producer Alan Parsons, attracting substantial followings in Germany and the USA. Concurrently Elliott became Bush’s most dependable studio drummer, all the while steadily building a stunning CV, both live and in the studio.

There were, for example, appearances with Ringo and Macca, gigging and recording with rock giants including Roger Daltrey, Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper, Debbie Harry and literally dozens more. A UK Number One hit with BA Robertson (Bang Bang, 1979) and a Number One American country hit with Kenny Rogers, Morning Desire (1985), are just two more examples underlining the diversity of Stuart’s work.

"Today he’s as keen as ever to learn and improve. During a wide-ranging chat at his London studio, where he works on remote drum tracks and self- composed library albums, Rhythm gets a glimpse into the stellar career of this unassuming artist.

Stuart, your dad Alexander and brother Lindsay are both drummers, and you started very young.

“I was bashing pots and pans at three and I was around when dad was practising in the front room. He’s 94 now, he retired about 25 years ago. He had three gigs a day with radio broadcasts. During my formative years hanging with dad I heard a lot of Buddy Rich.

"The drummer who really captivated me was Joe Morello. I still aspire to playing little 5/4 jazzy beats. Dad took me to see him at the New Victoria Theatre.”

So you always wanted to be a drummer?

“Right from primary school, never any doubt. But I left school at 15 and for a while I worked in shops in the King’s Road when it was the hippest place. Dad took me down to Drum City in Charing Cross Road and I settled on a Ludwig Standard kit.

"The finish looked like Ringo’s. It sounded fantastic and I used it on the first two Cockney Rebel albums.”

Cockney Rebel hit the big time quickly, in 1973.

“I was in a post-school amateur band and I asked one guy if he knew of any other bands looking for a drummer. He knew a bass player who had a friend who was looking. And that friend was Steve Harley. So that was pure luck.

"I’m still with Steve, the only original left. I leave and come back. He always welcomes me and I always have something new to bring. That excites him, he loves new stuff and improvisation.”

You played some adventurous parts on the singles Judy Teen (1974) and Here Comes the Sun (1976).

“We just kicked ideas around as a band. That’s the great thing about that era, you could do whatever you liked, within reason. We always worked hard. But I don’t play [Here Comes The Sun] exactly like that any more - those wild triplets round the toms came from listening to Billy Cobham.”

It takes guts to do something like that, especially in the studio.

“Well Steve was the producer and he just loves madness. Now when we do it, I play the same pattern on the bell, but in the triplets section I copy Ringo - straight on the snare. I thought, why did I not do that the first time? It’s perfect. Abbey Road blows me away, particularly Ringo. What a fantastic drummer.

"A highlight of my life was playing with Ringo, at the Michael Jackson and Friends Live Concert in Munich (1999). Playing that fill in A Little Help From My Friends. It’s one of the best fills ever and I had shivers up my spine just playing and listening to the musicality of it. Fills like that are worth their weight in gold.

"Ringo swanned in, sang two songs and jetted off. I had two top-toms and he joked to me, during run-through: ‘That’s too many toms [laughs]!’ I was just gobsmacked to be in the same room as him.”