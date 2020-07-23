More

Classic Rock's new podcast focuses on AC/DC's Back In Black with first episode

The 20 Million Club podcast focusses on the albums that changed rock but asks, were they that good?

The makers of Classic Rock magazine has kicked off its new podcast series in style with one of the biggest and best rock albums of all-time; AC/DC's Back In Black. A tour-de-force record that turns 40 this year.

The new 20 Million Club podcast looks at the biggest-selling albums of all time and asks: are they REALLY all that good?

(Image credit: Future)

It's hosted by much-loved rock broadcaster Nicky Horne with guests from the Classic Rock team as they pick over the classics and ask the tough questions; what are the greatest tracks and which could you live without? What would you change about the record? Who comes out of the album best? And of course: why did they sell so many?

Check it out below with Horne joined by guests Sian Llewellyn and Scott Rowley. 