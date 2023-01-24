Chuck D on Rick Rubin's holistic production style: "Art is what you feel. No one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that"

By Will Groves
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Public Enemy star responds to super-producer's recent comments on 60 Minutes

Chuck D and Rick Rubin
(Image credit: John Lamparski/Frazer Harrison/Getty)

When Rick Rubin appeared on 60 Minutes last week, he set internet tongues wagging with some perhaps overly self-deprecating comments on his own abilities and production style, at one point claiming he didn't know how to use a mixing desk.

DON'T MISS

RICK RUBIN

(Image credit: CBS News)

Rick Rubin admits he doesn't know how to use a mixing desk

“I have no technical ability. I know nothing about music,” Rick Rubin recently told Anderson Cooper on 60 minutes. “I know what I like and what I don’t like. And I’m decisive about what I like and what I don’t like.”

Now, Public Enemy main man Chuck D has responded to those comments, writing on Twitter: "On Rick Rubin I will tell you this. Art is what you feel no one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that... Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing."

Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing.

Rubin has worked with Public Enemy since the early days of Def Jam, and is credited for executive production and, yes, mixing on the band's debut, 1987's Yo! Bum Rush the Show.

See more

During the original feature, the hip-hop legend had already stressed Rubin's significance to the development of the genre, saying: "Rick Rubin is one of the pillar-stones of hip-hop. 

"He didn't pioneer the production. He didn't pioneer the rap. But he pioneered a certain energy, for it to be daring"

See more
Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info