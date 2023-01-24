Chuck D on Rick Rubin's holistic production style: "Art is what you feel. No one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that"

When Rick Rubin appeared on 60 Minutes last week, he set internet tongues wagging with some perhaps overly self-deprecating comments on his own abilities and production style, at one point claiming he didn't know how to use a mixing desk.

“I have no technical ability. I know nothing about music,” Rick Rubin recently told Anderson Cooper on 60 minutes. “I know what I like and what I don’t like. And I’m decisive about what I like and what I don’t like.”

Now, Public Enemy main man Chuck D has responded to those comments, writing on Twitter:

Rubin has worked with Public Enemy since the early days of Def Jam, and is credited for executive production and, yes, mixing on the band's debut, 1987's Yo! Bum Rush the Show.

On Rick Rubin I will tell you this. Art is what you feel no one should tell you what Art should come out of you. He gets that. Many artists want things in exchange for their art from love to money. A whole other thing. Rick feels you out in a sea of others wanting the same thing.January 20, 2023 See more

During the original feature, the hip-hop legend had already stressed Rubin's significance to the development of the genre, saying: "Rick Rubin is one of the pillar-stones of hip-hop.

"He didn't pioneer the production. He didn't pioneer the rap. But he pioneered a certain energy, for it to be daring"