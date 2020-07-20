Chris Cornell estate releases surprise cover of Guns N' Roses song

Chris Cornell's estate has released a studio recording of the late singer performing Guns N' Roses Patience on what would have been his 56th birthday.

The Brendan O'Brien-produced track seems to be from the sessions of a mooted solo covers album the Soundgarden vocalist and guitarist was said to be working on but never completed following his death in 2017.

Unlike other covers he had recorded, there's no record of Chris Cornell previously performing Patience live.

The song was originally recorded by Guns N' Roses for its 1988 G N' R Lies release.