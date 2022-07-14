This video proves you can dial in far more grunge tones with a chorus pedal than Come As You Are

By published

Matt Webster from YouTube channel Let's Play All gets versatile with the Catalinbread Callisto MKII for Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots and Smashing Pumpkins

Modulation effects are far more versatile than many guitar players give them credit for, and a new chorus pedal demo from YouTube guitar channel Let's Play All's Matt Webster (who was a key collaborator on the awesome 1991 pedal) proves the point very well indeed. 

Say the words 'chorus' and 'grunge'… Nirvana's Come As You Are immediately springs to mind. But here Matt purposefully avoids it in the video above to showcase how it enhances songs by Sonic Youth, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Jane's Addition, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Catalinbread Callisto MKII

(Image credit: Catalinbread)

He's dialling in tones on the new Catalinbread Callisto MKII and as ever, Matt's playing is on-point but the way he explains how he dials in the tones is very helpful too. But he is the YouTube king of grunge guitar lessons, after all! 

And it's not just chorus that you can get versatile with. An MXR Phase 90 phaser pedal only has one control but check out how many distinctive sounds player Jamey Arent gets out of it here… 

For more on Matt's demos and song lessons check out the Let's Play All YouTube channel (opens in new tab) and be sure to subscribe. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 