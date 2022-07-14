This video proves you can dial in far more grunge tones with a chorus pedal than Come As You Are

Modulation effects are far more versatile than many guitar players give them credit for, and a new chorus pedal demo from YouTube guitar channel Let's Play All's Matt Webster (who was a key collaborator on the awesome 1991 pedal) proves the point very well indeed.

Say the words 'chorus' and 'grunge'… Nirvana's Come As You Are immediately springs to mind. But here Matt purposefully avoids it in the video above to showcase how it enhances songs by Sonic Youth, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Jane's Addition, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

(Image credit: Catalinbread)

He's dialling in tones on the new Catalinbread Callisto MKII and as ever, Matt's playing is on-point but the way he explains how he dials in the tones is very helpful too. But he is the YouTube king of grunge guitar lessons, after all!

And it's not just chorus that you can get versatile with. An MXR Phase 90 phaser pedal only has one control but check out how many distinctive sounds player Jamey Arent gets out of it here…

For more on Matt's demos and song lessons check out the Let's Play All YouTube channel (opens in new tab) and be sure to subscribe.