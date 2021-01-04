Children Of Bodom founder Alexi Laiho dies age 41

We are saddened to report that Finnish metal musician Alexi Laiho has passed away at the age of 41. The guitarist and vocalist was the founding member of renowned Finnish metal band Children Of Bodom, and most recently Bodom After Midnight.

A statement today (4 January) revealed Laiho died at home in Helsinki last week and noted that he had suffered from long-term health issues during the last few years.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", said his Bodom After Midnight bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen.

His widow Kelli Wright-Laiho added; "Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken."

(Image credit: Terhi Ylimäinen)

Alexi Laiho will be remembered as one of Finland's most successful musicians, releasing ten albums with Children Of Bodom from their formation under the moniker Inearthed in 1993 to the band's dissolution in 2019.

He had recorded three songs with new outfit Bodom After Midnight and a statement from their label Napalm Records reveals that this music is planned for a posthumous release.

We have fond memories of Alexi and he was always amiable and humble whenever we filmed, photographed or interviewed him over the years.