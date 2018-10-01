Cherry Audio’s Voltage Modular lets you build the synth of your dreams in your DAW

Voltage Modular is a new plugin and standalone instrument that’s designed to deliver the thrill of building a massive modular synth without the cost or space requirements associated with hardware. What’s more, developer Cherrry Audio says that it’s “the best-sounding, most powerful, flexible and easy-to-use virtual modular instrument available”.

As you’d expect, Voltage Modular comes with a big selection of modules - the core package contains 69 - all of which can be dragged and dropped wherever you want them. To help you on your patching journey, there are six-way pop-up mults on all inputs and outputs, and cables can be moved and rerouted whenever and however you wish. Control panels are designed to be easy to read and give you extensive visual feedback.

Cherry Audio is also talking-up Voltage Modular’s sound quality and, like any good modular, it’s expandable. You can browse and install additional modules from the built-in browser, and it’s said to be easy for third-party developers to create their own modules. PSP Audioware is one company that’s already signed-up to develop for the platform, apparently.

Find out more on the Cherry Audio website. Voltage Modular is available for PC and Mac and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats. It costs $150, and currently comes with the bonus of the Misfit Audio Electro Drums Package, which contains 15 modules and usually costs $50.