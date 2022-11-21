“The wait is nearly over”: Cherry Audio channels Vangelis as it teases its “new flagship synthesizer”

Cherry Audio appears to have dipped into the annals of music technology history once again with its “new flagship synthesizer”. Set to be unveiled tomorrow, the teaser video contains sounds that recall Blade Runner-era Vangelis, which leads us (and a lot of other commentators) to suspect that an emulation of the classic CS-80 is in the offing.

The Greek composer’s name is synonymous with the CS-80, the gargantuan synth that Yamaha released in 1976. It’s already been emulated various times in software, notably by Arturia with its CS-80 V (a rebuilt version of this landed this year as part of V Collection 9) but Cherry Audio clearly thinks that it can bring something different to the party.

We’ll find out very soon if that’s true: the big reveal will take place on 22 November at 10am PST.