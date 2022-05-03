Cherry Audio models the Minimoog and comes up with the Minimode, “the ultimate tribute” to Bob Moog’s iconic synth

It’s Bob Moog Appreciation Month over at Cherry Audio, and what better way to kick it off than with a plugin emulation of his most famous synth, the Minimoog Model D. Minimode is designed to be “the ultimate tribute” to this legendary instrument, delivering “absolute authenticity”.

Of course, we’ve been here before - many times - but Cherry Audio says that its emulation is based on studying and measuring “every nuance, every curve, and every response of the audio”. The interface, too, is lifted directly from the Minimoog.

Whereas some emulations offer additional features, the Minimode stays pretty true to its inspiration, though as well as operating monophonically, you can also choose to use two, four, eight or 16 polyphonic voices.

There are plenty of presets, too - more than 250 of them - and you can save custom MIDI controller mappings to individual presets or globally.

Minimode is available now for the introductory price of $39 (regular price $59; 30-day demo also available). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.