Cherry Audio and “the roar of the lost synth”: new emulation of a “rare antiquity” set to land next week

Cherry Audio is getting into the summer blockbuster spirit with a teaser for a forthcoming new synth, which is set to be released on 11 July.

The cinematic trailer indicates that the prolific plugin developer has been on the hunt for a “rare antiquity”, presumably a vintage instrument that it’s now emulated in software.

Little else is known of this ancient artefact, but rest assured that you’ll be able to hear “the roar of the lost synth” in just over a week.

We’ll get the popcorn in and see you back here on 11 July.