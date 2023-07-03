Cherry Audio and “the roar of the lost synth”: new emulation of a “rare antiquity” set to land next week

Will it be a summer blockbuster?

Cherry Audio is getting into the summer blockbuster spirit with a teaser for a forthcoming new synth, which is set to be released on 11 July.

The cinematic trailer indicates that the prolific plugin developer has been on the hunt for a “rare antiquity”, presumably a vintage instrument that it’s now emulated in software. 

Little else is known of this ancient artefact, but rest assured that you’ll be able to hear “the roar of the lost synth” in just over a week.

We’ll get the popcorn in and see you back here on 11 July.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info