Chase Bliss Audio launches Kickstarter campaign to fund development of the Blooper effects pedal

Chase Bliss Audio is no stranger to experimental effects pedals, with its suite of hugely configurable stompboxes boasting a multitude of knobs, switches and dip-switches to tease the most avant-garde tones from the electric guitar.

Take the Mood micro-looper and delay. Developed in collaboration with Old Blood Noise Endeavors and Drolo FX, the Mood stompbox took the former's wet signal and the latter's dry looper signal and brought them together under one enclosure. Those looking for spaced-out time-based guitar effects would do better to find a more profoundly transformative pedal.

Then there was the Preamp mkII – developed with Benson Amps – that fully blew our minds at NAMM 2019 with its motorised faders.

Now, Chase Bliss Audio needs your help in developing the Blooper, and has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the product's launch.

Expected to ship in December this year, the Blooper looks to do to the looping station what their Tonal Recall pedal did for delay. The basic price for a pedal is $499. Not cheap, but then these are specialist items – bear in mind the Mood retails for £349 street, while the Tonal Recall and Thermae are similarly priced to the Blooper.

The Blooper was developed with DSP coder Mark Seel of 3 Degrees Audio and Parker Coons (formerly of DOD and Digitech) and expands upon the premise of a looping pedal.

Some features have come and gone but expect the finished Blooper to have:

40 seconds max loop time (48kHz, 16-bit) with ultra-low-noise hardware, XMOS DSP processor, 32 saveable presets and full undo/redo capability

6 loop modifiers (quantized & free time/speed changes, scrambler, trimmer, filter and dropper) available over 2 independent channels

Normal, additive (effects get recorded), and one-shot sampling modes

Full MIDI implementation via 1/4" TRS

Repeats knob for fading loops or to use blooper like a tap-tempo delay

CV clock sync and modulation control

Stability control introducing optional tape and warble effects to loop.

Chase Bliss ramping control (including randomisation and ability to sync to loop time)

Expression control over any parameter either individually or simultaneously

Dip-switches for customising behaviour: dry kill, straight to overdub, etc.

See Kickstarter for more details on the Blooper.

Check out Chase Bliss Audio's range of pedals here.