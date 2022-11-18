Charvel reveals new Marco Sfogli signature guitar

Charvel has announced a signature guitar for Italian progressive rock player Marco Sfogli of PFM, Icefish and Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie's solo work. The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM features a quilt maple top on an alder body, scalloped lower back bout and 'sculpted shredder’s cut heel' for enhanced upper-fret access.

The graphite-reinforce bolt-on maple neck and fingerboard have are caramelised through a roasting treatment heat and drying treatment.

(Image credit: Charvel)

The pickups are an active EMG ’89 in the bridge and a pair of active EMG SA single-coil pickups in the middle and neck positions that will easily cover metal and more traditional Strat-style tones. Especially with a five-way blade pickup switch, tone control and volume control with push/pull coil splitting for the humbucker.

"I personally chose this configuration because I've been using it the past four or five years and I find it to be the most versatile config ever for me,"explains Marco. "Especially with the EMG pickups because I do love the single-coil ones in the neck and middle, because they have all the punch and clarity of a single coil without any noise."

Other features for the new mode include rolled fingerboard edges, 22 jumbo frets, skirted Strat-style control knobs, Luminlay side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The Marco Sfogli Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM Available in Transparent Purple Burst with black pickguard and is priced at $1,599.99 USD, £1,629 GBP, €1,899 EUR, $3,499 AUD, ¥225,500 JPY)

