More

Chapman Guitars teases first ever relic'd models

By

A limited run of "Battleworn" ML1 Pro Series guitars with nitro finishes and roasted maple necks

(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

Relic'd guitars are a source of hot debate amongst guitarists but they're a great option to add to any brand's line – and now Chapman Guitars has revealed it's going to town with a very limited run of "Battleworn'' ML1 Pro models.

The only info and pic is in the Instagram post below so far. But it looks like the company will be taking at least one of the  eight Battleworn ML-1 guitars to the Guitar Show in Birmingham this week. 

Priced at £1,499, each guitar will feature a nitrocellulose finish and roasted maple neck. Judging by  what can be seen in the sneak peak pic the wear on the body looks especially heavy around the picking arm contact area. 

The year is 2083. The hypnotoad’s have been in power for 25 years now. All you have is your 2020 ML1 Modern & a song in your heart. Your guitar has served you well in musical battle for the last 60 years and it bears the scars formed by vanquishing the green hoard. ⁣ ⁣ Chapman Guitars would like to introduce our latest limited run consisting of 8 one off Pro Series Relics….⁣ ⁣ Coming in at £1,499, each limited Edition “Battleworn” ML1 Pro guitar has handwound “Guitarmory” pickups, upgraded wiring, hardware, a unique “Battleworn” Nitrocellulose finish & roasted maple necks. ⁣ ⁣ Only 8 weary travelers will have the chance to be reunited with their musical battle partner, and continue to fight for freedom in a world dominated by the hypnotoad hoard.⁣ ⁣ Come see us at the Birmingham guitar show to find out more.⁣ ⁣ Many are called, few are chosen. Chapman Guitars

A photo posted by @chapmanguitars on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

For more info on Chapman Guitars head to chapmanguitars.co.uk