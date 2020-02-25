Chapman Guitars teases first ever relic'd models

Relic'd guitars are a source of hot debate amongst guitarists but they're a great option to add to any brand's line – and now Chapman Guitars has revealed it's going to town with a very limited run of "Battleworn'' ML1 Pro models.

The only info and pic is in the Instagram post below so far. But it looks like the company will be taking at least one of the eight Battleworn ML-1 guitars to the Guitar Show in Birmingham this week.

Priced at £1,499, each guitar will feature a nitrocellulose finish and roasted maple neck. Judging by what can be seen in the sneak peak pic the wear on the body looks especially heavy around the picking arm contact area.

For more info on Chapman Guitars head to chapmanguitars.co.uk