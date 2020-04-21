Carter McLean’s snare drum collection will make you want to drain your bank account

As all drummers know, you can never have enough snare drums. Session drummer, Carter McLean (Charlie Hunter, Victor Wooten, Lion King on Broadway) clearly agrees, and is is taking the lockdown in his stride. As promised on his Instagram account, has recorded a demo video of his 23-strong collection of amazing snare drums.

Being a Ludwig artist, the Big-L features heavily in Carter’s collection. During the 45-minute video, we’re treated to detailed demos of Ludwig classics such as the Supraphonic, Jazz Fest, Copperphonic, various Pioneers and more, as well as drums from Noble & Cooley, Sugar Percussion, Craviotto, Dunnett.

If like us, Carter’s video has inspired you to start looking for a new snare, check out our guide to the best snare drums of 2020 so far.