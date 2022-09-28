Bones UK's Carmen Vandenburg: Why I Iove my… '63 Fender Telecaster guitar

As Bones UK return with new single Cheap Love, guitarist Carmen Vandenberg has checked in to explain her '63 Fender Tele is still her most cherished electric guitar.

With a '63 body and neck with components from other years, Carmen became 'connected and tied' to the Tele she saw and eventually bought on London's famous Denmark Street.

"The way it sounds, it just cuts right through," explains the Jeff Beck collaborator. "It fits my hand, it feels comfortable… it's meant to be."

Bones UK are completed by singer / rhythm guitarist Rosie Bones and new single Cheap Love is out now on Sumerian Records.

