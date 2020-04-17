British Drum Company creates NHS Ear Savers for mask-wearers

British Drum Company has revealed the NHS Ear Saver: a laser-cut device to help relieve the pressure and pain caused to NHS workers through wearing face masks for long periods of time.

In a Facebook post, BDC showed pictures of the Ear Savers, which were created by founder, Keith Keough. As the post explains, the Ear Savers were born out of a conference call between the BDC team, feeling frustrated at their lack of opportunity to help with the on-going crisis.

Keith raised his hand to enter the factory, and operate the laser cutter for the first time in a bid to get the creation rolling. A few hours later, the Ear Savers were complete, and on their way to NHS workers around the Manchester area.

The post ends, “In the end, it seems such a little thing to do, but it’s our way of saying “thank you” to the real superstars who are doing such a massive job every single day of this crisis. From the bottom of our hearts, thanks to all the frontline healthcare workers keeping us safe - we really do appreciate it!”

Last week, D’Addarrio announced that it would create face visors from Evans G2 drum heads.