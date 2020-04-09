More

British alt-rock band SINKA teach you how to play their new single on guitar

By

The band cite Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves, Biffy Clyro, Lower Than Atlantis and Muse as influences

SINKA may have found themselves releasing their new EP F.W.Y.K at a strange time in the middle of a pandemic lockdown, but the Watford alt rock trio have thought of a great way to get people involved with new single Cause Effect – they've made a guitar lesson for it.

It certainly sounds like a fun song to play and guitarist / singer Shaun Sewell-Sears talks you through it in the video below.

The EP is released on 17 April 17th and follows airplay from the Radio 1 Rock Show, Planet Rock, Amazing Radio, and more, as well as two sell out shows for Camden Rocks. 

Find out more about the SINKA at sinkaband