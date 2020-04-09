British alt-rock band SINKA teach you how to play their new single on guitar

SINKA may have found themselves releasing their new EP F.W.Y.K at a strange time in the middle of a pandemic lockdown, but the Watford alt rock trio have thought of a great way to get people involved with new single Cause Effect – they've made a guitar lesson for it.

It certainly sounds like a fun song to play and guitarist / singer Shaun Sewell-Sears talks you through it in the video below.

The EP is released on 17 April 17th and follows airplay from the Radio 1 Rock Show, Planet Rock, Amazing Radio, and more, as well as two sell out shows for Camden Rocks.

