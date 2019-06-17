Bridge the gap between your stompboxes and Eurorack modules with INTRFX from Boredbrain

Boredbrain has come up with an elegant solution to mixing up your growing Eurorack system with all of those stompboxes you have lying around, with the INTRFX desktop interface.

The unit can take Eurorack-levels and match them up for processing with effects pedals and vice versa. You can also take any line-level instrument, such as a drum machine and route it for mangling through your Eurorack processors.

It comes with three channels, each with an Interchange Switch to swap between Eurorack-levels and line-levels, which are CV controllable.

You can produce feedback effects by switching the FX return signal back through the FX send, which will still allow for the dry signal to be blended and modulated.

INTRFX is available now for $220 and more information can be found on the Boredbrain website .

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

INTRFX features