Beach Boy Brian Wilson announces new solo piano album of his hits: “I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught”

Beach Boy Brian Wilson has announced that he’ll be releasing an album of solo piano versions of his hits on 19 November.

The new record, At My Piano, features Wilson performing his songs alone at the piano “in their purest form,” and features new interpretations of the likes of God Only Knows, California Girls, Wouldn’t It Be Nice and Good Vibrations.

“We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old, I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught,” says Wilson.

“I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has brought me comfort, joy and security. It has fuelled my creativity as well as my competitive nature.

“I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening.

“Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

At My PIano will be released via Decca Records on 19 November. The first single, God Only Knows, is out now.