Brian May is getting on the Wellerman British sea shanty wave with a cover

Shiver our timbers – what is going on with sea shanties in the UK right now?! TikTok star Nathan Evans' version of the mid 19th century Wellerman hit number 1 in the UK singles charts yesterday (February 1) . Now, fresh from his greatest guitar solo of all time victory, good ol' plectrum pirate Brian May has paid tribute to it on his 'pinkest pink' BMG Pink Special.
And because he's a hero, May will be auctioning that PInk Special next month for women’s health charities - details TBC. And here's Nathan Evans' chart-topping vocal version of Wellerman to enjoy…