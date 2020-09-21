More

Brian May debuts the "Pinkest Pink" Red Special

The one-off fluoro finish guitar will be auctioned off for charity

(Image credit: Instagram / Brian May / Yuval Hen)

While we have seen BMG reproductions of Brian May's Red Special in limited edition colour finishes, or with custom artwork as on the News Of The World, the Queen guitarist introduced the world to bold new look for his iconic electric guitar – World's Pinkest Pink.

May posted a trio of behind the scenes shots on Instagram, as Queen shot the video for a charity single, as yet untitled but scheduled for an October release, with the proceeds going to a pair of women's cancer charities. 

The World's Pinkest Pink is a first for the electric guitar. It is a fluorescent pink powdered paint developed by Stuart Semple that throws all kinds of strange reflections off it, and provides a visual effect that is dramatically enhanced under UV light.

Even in the Instagram video below, you can see the different colours that this one-off Special is taking on as the light hits it at different angles.

Bri with the world’s first “World’s Pinkest Pink💥” BMG guitar. Specially made by my guys for yesterday’s video shoot. There’s a reason for this ! The track is to be released for the benefit of two great women’s Cancer Charities - and since the music is totally appropriate, I thought the guitar ought to be, too. The release will raise money and I’m also hoping to auction this guitar to raise some extra funds. See you in October ! 💥💥💥💥 There are some interesting stories about this pigment. Try Googling “pinkest pink”. As far as I know, this is truly the first pinkest pink guitar. It has a strange effect on the video cameras - comes out burning hot but not quite how it looks in the room ! Bri - photo by @by_yuval_hen Brian Harold May

A photo posted by @brianmayforreal on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

Semple's company, Culture Hustle, is based out of Dorset and admits that the World's Pinkest Pink might not actually be the world's most pink powder paint, but for £4.50, you can get a 50g jar of this stuff. Mix with water until the consistency is right, then apply. 

Presumably BMG have done likewise, before applying a think layer of gloss poly as per the BMG Special LE range. More news about the single and the BMG Pinkest Pink Special auction as an when details emerge. 

Ready for action ... Bri Brian Harold May

A photo posted by @brianmayforreal on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

Bri Brian Harold May

A photo posted by @brianmayforreal on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:48am PDT