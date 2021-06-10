Brian Eno to share 300 unreleased tracks from across his career on Sonos Radio HD

If you’re pushed for time, we can recommend five tracks that you need to hear by Brian Eno , but if you want to really bathe in Brian, the good news is that he’s just confirmed that he’ll be streaming 300 unreleased tracks on Sonos Radio HD.

These will come via a new Eno-specific station known as The Lighthouse, and will be drawn from across his 50-year career.

“The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period,” confirms Eno. “The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further.

“You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions - things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.”

To mark the launch of The Lighthouse, Eno will also host a series of three programs relating to it, starting with Program 1. Here, he discusses the unreleased material and why he’s decided to share it; it’s available on The Lighthouse, for all Sonos customers via the Sonos Sound System archive, and on Mixcloud .