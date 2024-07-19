Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki dies after freak electrocution accident

There has been a tragic incident at a gig in Brazil in which the singer Ayres Sasaki has died; he was electrocuted after a soaked fan embraced him on stage.

Sasaki was performing at a hotel in Salinopolis. The combination of the fan’s wet clothing and a nearby power cable resulted in a fatal shock to the 35-year-old singer. It is not yet known how the fan came to be soaking wet.

His aunt Rita Matos told local media: "What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press."

The incident is being investigated by Brazil’s Civil Police. Meanwhile the Solar Hotel, where the gig took place have issued a statement, saying: “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

Sasaki was well-regarded in Brazil’s rock community. Something of a road warrior, he was known for his marathon performances that could sometimes last for hours and hours and encompass encore after encore.

Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and close friend, paid Ayres this tribute: "We were friends in daily life, beyond music. A super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible.

"He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem (a city in the north of the country)." He further added: "A great friend, very family-oriented, attentive to his friendships, and to those who appreciated his work." Brazilian comedian Natto Almeida, another close friend, said: "What will definitely stand out about Sasaki is his good heart, very polite. I think this will be the lasting mark he leaves behind."

He is survived by his wife, Mariana, whom he married just 11 months ago.