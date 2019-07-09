Brainworx just put one of the rarest studio consoles of all time in a plugin

We can say with some confidence that you’ll never own a genuine Focusrite Studio Console. Just 10 were made, and only nine are still functioning. However, thanks to Brainworx, you now have the opportunity to sample its sound-shaping delights in a plugin.

The bx_console Focusrite SC plugin emulates the Rupert Neve-designed ISA-110 EQ Module and ISA-130 Dynamic Module. These were birthed back in the mid-’80s, when legendary producer George Martin approached Neve with the aim of creating a top-of-the-line mic preamp and EQ with low noise and extra-wide bandwidth to make it as musical as possible.

The modules were eventually implemented into the Focusrite Studio Console, and Brainworx says that its Tolerance Modeling Technology simulates the behaviour of the components to produce an authentic analogue sound.

There are several mods, too, while the continuously variable THD control offers per-channel saturation. You can also use the Virtual Gain control on each channel to simulate analogue noise.

The bx_console Focusrite SC will be released on 15 July, but you can download a 14-day trial version now. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on the Plugin Alliance website.