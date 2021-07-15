More

Unlock MIDI potential with the new BOSS EV-1-WL Wireless Expression Pedal

A world first for Bluetooth pedals

SUMMER NAMM: Boss is on a roll right now when it comes to first in new gear launches. First the company unveiled its first guitar with the GS-1 Electronic Guitar and now it has the perfect pairing pairing for it, and indeed any pedalboard with the EV-1-WL Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal.

It's a wonderfully simple concept and also a world first; cable-free expression pedal control via Bluetooth. It's compatible with any device that can receive Control (CC) messages via Bluetooth – or connect via wired USB or MIDI TRS.

There's big potential here for Boss's own EURUS GS-1 Electronic Guitar and Waza-Air modelling amp products but far beyond that too. Any hardware or music application with Bluetooth MIDI connectivity is potentially open to control.

The EV-1-WL also supports communication with the Roland WM-1 and WM-1D wireless MIDI adaptors while also offering control input for up to two of the company's FS-series footswitches. With the latter you could potentially create a wireless mini pedalboard for selecting patches with a Bluetooth modelling effects unit or amp.

The expression pedal also has a built-in toe switch with on/off indicators on both sides of the pedal and can be paired with its own dedicated iOS/Android app for control, including assigning MIDI CC numbers and customising the pedal response.

The Boss EV-1-WL is powered with two AA batteries or Boss PSA-series adaptor and will be available from October 2021 for $149.99.  

