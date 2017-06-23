Boss shoots for the low-end with affordable GT-1B Bass Effects Processor pedal

Boss has unveiled a bass version of its downsized GT-1 multi-effects pedal, the GT-1B Bass Effects Processor.

Boss is touting the multi-effects pedal as packing “pro-level amps and effects” in a light, compact package, which can fit in a gigbag.

Bass-focused effects include a limiter and distortion, as well as graphic EQ, T-Wah, Harmonist, Bass Synth, Defretter and more.

The unit can be powered by four AA batteries or a power supply, and offers connection to USB for easy recording with a DAW.

The Boss GT-1B is available from August for £209. See below for more features, and pay a visit to Boss for extra info.

Other Boss launches today include the RV500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation pedals, plus the Katana-Mini guitar amp.

Features