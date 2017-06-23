Boss shoots for the low-end with affordable GT-1B Bass Effects Processor pedal

Boss has unveiled a bass version of its downsized GT-1 multi-effects pedal, the GT-1B Bass Effects Processor.
Boss is touting the multi-effects pedal as packing “pro-level amps and effects” in a light, compact package, which can fit in a gigbag.
Bass-focused effects include a limiter and distortion, as well as graphic EQ, T-Wah, Harmonist, Bass Synth, Defretter and more.
The unit can be powered by four AA batteries or a power supply, and offers connection to USB for easy recording with a DAW.
The Boss GT-1B is available from August for £209. See below for more features, and pay a visit to Boss for extra info.
Other Boss launches today include the RV500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation pedals, plus the Katana-Mini guitar amp.
Features
- Flagship-class BOSS sound engine specially tuned for bass
- Pro-level amps and effects in a light, compact floor unit
- Essential tools on board for optimizing your core bass tone
- Includes advanced MDP effects for maximum musical expression
- Modern design with no hard edges enables safe transport in an instrument bag
- Easy Select and Easy Edit functions for quickly choosing and tweaking patches
- Four AA batteries provide approximately seven hours of mobile playing time
- Onboard control switch and expression pedal; footswitch/expression pedal jack and USB
- Download pro patches and editor software for free at BOSS Tone Central (to be available in September 2017)