Boss shoots for the low-end with affordable GT-1B Bass Effects Processor pedal

Multi-effects promises “pro-level amps and effects”

Boss has unveiled a bass version of its downsized GT-1 multi-effects pedal, the GT-1B Bass Effects Processor.

Boss is touting the multi-effects pedal as packing “pro-level amps and effects” in a light, compact package, which can fit in a gigbag.

Bass-focused effects include a limiter and distortion, as well as graphic EQ, T-Wah, Harmonist, Bass Synth, Defretter and more.

The unit can be powered by four AA batteries or a power supply, and offers connection to USB for easy recording with a DAW.

The Boss GT-1B is available from August for £209. See below for more features, and pay a visit to Boss for extra info.

Other Boss launches today include the RV500 Reverb and MD-500 Modulation pedals, plus the Katana-Mini guitar amp.

Features

  • Flagship-class BOSS sound engine specially tuned for bass
  • Pro-level amps and effects in a light, compact floor unit
  • Essential tools on board for optimizing your core bass tone
  • Includes advanced MDP effects for maximum musical expression
  • Modern design with no hard edges enables safe transport in an instrument bag
  • Easy Select and Easy Edit functions for quickly choosing and tweaking patches
  • Four AA batteries provide approximately seven hours of mobile playing time
  • Onboard control switch and expression pedal; footswitch/expression pedal jack and USB
  • Download pro patches and editor software for free at BOSS Tone Central (to be available in September 2017)
