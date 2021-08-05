The BOSS RC-505mkII is a next-gen tabletop looper for beatboxers and singers

Launched way back in 2013, BOSS’s RC-505 is a multitrack looper aimed at beatboxers, singers and other vocal performers. Now the company is teasing a new version of this tabletop, hand-operated device, which is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new RC-505 offers five simultaneous ‘phrase tracks’ with dedicated controls and independent volume faders. These are now more durable, with longer throw for more precise adjustment.

There are Input and Track FX sections, each with four simultaneous effects and four quick-access banks. Both FX sections have customisable buttons for each track.

With 49 Input FX types and 53 Track FX types - including several new ones - the potential for vocal manipulation looks set to be large.

The RC-505mkII offers 99 memories, each containing five phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more. Loops can be synced to more than 200 built-in rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits.

Another addition is the Mark Back button, for greater undo/redo flexibility when performing.

On the connectivity front, you get two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo line output pairs. There are two external control jacks, each of which can support up to two footswitches or an expression pedal. MIDI control is also an option.

The USB port, meanwhile, can be used for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter.

To build anticipation before release, the RC-505mkII will be showcased in a special SBX KIckback Battle, taking place on Swissbeatbox . Competitors will use prototypes of the new model, and audiences will be able to see it in action.