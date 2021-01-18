Boss is getting serious about pedalboards with its new BCB range additions

GEAR 2021: The guitar pedalboard market is fast expanding as we look for the ultimate in space saving, portability and… well it has to look cool too, right? Boss has long held its own with case-style pedalboards via the BCB range and now its doubling down with three new additions. They're looking good too.

The BCB-1000, BCB-90X, and BCB-30X pedalboards are integrated with heavy-duty moulded cases featuring detachable lids.

(Image credit: Boss)

The BCB-1000’s ($399.99) innovative suitcase-style is built for the road with dimensions that meets most carry-on luggage requirements. It features wheels and a retractable handle while its aluminium mounting surface supports two rows of effects pedals.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

(Image credit: Boss)

It includes slots for cable management, with space underneath for a third-party pedalboard power supply. Everything is kept neat and tidy with a pedal chain itself is connected internally to an integrated junction box, with instrument input and mono or stereo outputs on the back of the pedalboard.

(Image credit: Boss)

The BCB-90X and BCB-30X offer a rigid foam insert with pre-cuts for standard BOSS compact pedals, but players can cut the foam to their own specs for different pedal sizes.

(Image credit: Boss)

The BCB-90X (pictured above and with the BCB-30X below) features integrated junction boxes for cables and power and comes with a PSB-1U power supply. Both models include a daisy-chain cable for DC power distribution.

(Image credit: Boss)

Also added to the Boss catalogue are BPC patch cables and BMIDI-PB MIDI cables ($9.99-$24.99) featuring custom space-saving plugs to make the most of your pedalboard space.

The custom right-angle slim plugs on the BPC cables allow for tight side-by-side connections when patching pedals. BMIDI-PB cables offer versatile three-way positioning, optimising space when connecting 5-pin MIDI devices. Both cable series are available in a variety of lengths.

The BOSS BPC and BMIDI cable range is available now. More info over at Boss.