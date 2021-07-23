Boss will help you take better care of your guitar with its new line of deluxe gig-bags

Boss has expanded its range of accessories with two very smart looking gig-bags that offer considerable but portable protection for your electric guitar, and an all-important array of pockets for leads, strings, picks and whatever else you need with you when on the move.

With its semi-rigid construction, the Boss CB-EG20 offers an exceptional level of protection for your guitar. It has a water-resistant nylon exterior and zippers, and inside an ultra-soft lining with padded neck supports and strap, plus a removable cushioned end block should you have a larger guitar to carry.

A deluxe handle and two padded hideaway straps helps make light work of carrying your guitar, while two pockets should hold your accessories.

Image 1 of 3 Boss CB-EG10 gig-bag (Image credit: Boss) Image 2 of 3 BOSS CB-EG20 gig-bag (Image credit: Boss) Image 3 of 3 BOSS CB-EG20 gig-bag (Image credit: Boss)

The CB-EG20, meanwhile, is a little more lightweight. It has a weather-resistant polyester exterior and heavy-duty zippers, and a velvet-lined interior with a pair of detachable padded neck supports and securing straps.

As with the CB-EG20, you can carry it like a backpack, and there is a loop handle for easily hoisting it into small spaces.

The CB-EG10 and CB-EG20 are priced £69 / $79.99 and £129 / $149.99 respectively. See Boss for more details