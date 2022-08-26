Boss launches the Dual Cube LX guitar and bass portable amps

The Cube has long-been a go-to busking amp option, with the recent Cube Street II furthering the appeal. Now, with more players wanting gigging and practice amps that can be portable and versatile, the latest Boss Dual Cube LX guitar and bass options could reach even more musicians.

The key features of stereo speakers and power options of AC adaptor or eight AA batteries remain, with expanded connectivity offered with wireless expansion via an optional BOSS Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor.

The Stereo In connection is a bit of an ace card for these Cube amps too; allowing players to utilise their stereo effects pedals alongside the amp's 'advanced spacial processing'. The amp also offers eight onboard amp models and a range of Boss effects models, with three onboard presets for your combinations. Singers can also benefit from mic preamps modelling for using the Dual Cube LX as a portable PA.

(Image credit: Boss)

The Dual Cube Bass LX features five different preamp types alongside bass-tuned effects. An onboard 'Rhythm Guide' offers nine rhythm types and three pattern variations for bassists to jam along with in rock, latin, metal and jazz styles.

Both models also have deeper editing options for sounds via the dedicated Boss software.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boss ) Image 1 of 3

The Dual Cube LX and Dual Cube Bass LX amps will be available in September for $299.99 and $359.99 respectively. Preordering is now available on both models via Andertons (opens in new tab) in the UK and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) in the US.