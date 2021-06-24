The Boss Cube Street II continues the legacy of the classic Roland busking amp

The Roland Cube Street mobile amp has long been a busker's friend – a battery-driven wedge amp made for life on the road – and pavement. Now its follow-up is here under the Boss name; welcome the new Boss Cube Street II.

A dual-channel stereo amp, the wedge-shape Cube Street II can also be mounted on a PA stand vertically. Whether its vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, synth or drum machine – it can handle any paired combination with 50-watts of power.

Onboard features include a vocal harmony function, looper, and COSM effects and although there's surprisingly no built-in Bluetooth connectivity with this new version, there is an optional Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor (BT-DUAL) adaptor you can buy wirelessly stream backing tracks and control the amp's functions from your smartphone or tablet with the Cube Street II Editor app.

The full list of features for the app aim to make it a go-to for street performers. Features include customise the onboard effect parameters and swap out the harmony function on the Mic/Instrument channel with a chorus, phaser, flanger, tremolo, or touch wah effect. Players can also change the chorus effect on the Guitar/Mic channel to a phaser, flanger, tremolo, or touch wah.

The app also allows musicians to apply a ducking effect to automatically lower the volume of background music when they are speaking and save custom setups for different gigs as Live Sets.

Prices for the Boss Cube Street II and Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor ate TBC. For full specs visit Boss.