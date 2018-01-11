Boom Library’s Turbine sound design plugin could make your music go with a bang (and a whoosh or squeal)

Boom Library has released Turbine, its first plugin, and it’s one for sound designers by the looks of things.

Turbine gives you access to a range of ‘engines’ based on their real-world counterparts, all of which feature parameters that can be automated. You can create everything from whooshes and sirens to sci-fi and futuristic elements and appliance noises, and more than 50 presets come included.

You can find out more and download a demo on the Boom Library website. The full version currently costs €149, rising to €179 on 16 January. Turbine runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and requires an iLok (second generation or newer).