Boom! Air Music Technology’s drum machine breaks out of Pro Tools as a VST/AU plugin

Originally available as part of the Creative Collection of instrument plugins included with Pro Tools, Air Music Technology’s Boom drum machine can now be purchased as an individual VST/AU plugin.

Boom tips its hat to various popular vintage drum machines, and features 10 electronic kits for you to work with. As well as the expected 808 and 909 kits you get Dance, Urban and retro-styled kits, and each kit contains 10 different drums.

Each drum can have its panning, volume, tuning and decay adjusted individually, and you can mix and match drums from different kits. 50 presets are included, and there’s the obligatory built-in sequencer.

Boom is available now for PC and Mac and is priced at $80. Find out more on the Air Music Technology website.