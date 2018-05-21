More

BluGuitar debuts lightweight 2x12 TwinCab

Guitar amp cabinet promises big tone from a compact, sub-20kg design

BluGuitar, the company behind the Amp1 pedalboard amp, has announced a new lightweight 2x12 speaker cab, the TwinCab.

A sub-20kg weight and 40x75x33cm dimensions promise one-hand transportability, while the cab can be used horizontally or vertically - it’s even got a rotatable logo.

BluGuitar claims the orientation produces a different frequency response: horizontal provides more bass, while vertical offers a mid push.

The TwinCab is also configured to operate in mono or stereo, while its closed-back design boasts two bass reflex openings.

Two BG-12 Special Speakers can be found within the cab’s Baltic birch construction.

The TwinCab is available now for £699, and comes with a padded protective cover. BluGuitar has more info.

Other recently unveiled lightweight cabs include the Matrix NL212, BluGuitar’s own NanoCab and Mad Professor’s Porter 112.

