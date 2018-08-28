Blue’s Yeti Nano promises to be an affordable USB mic with a premium feel

Blue Microphones has added another member to its Yeti USB mic family, the Yeti Nano.

Designed primarily for podcasting, creating YouTube videos, gaming and voiceover work, the Yeti Nano might also be useful as an affordable and convenient recording mic. It’s plug-n-play and comes with a zero-latency headphones output with volume control. It features dual condenser mic capsules and offers 24-bit/48kHz recording quality.

You can switch between two pickup patterns. Cardioid mode is designed for recording sources that are directly in front of the mic, while Omnidirectional mode can be used when you want to capture sounds from each direction. Yeti Nano comes with Blue’s Sherpa app, which enables you to adjust its settings and update it in software.

Offered in four colours, Yeti Nano is available now from multiple retailers and costs £90. Find out more on the Blue Microphones website.