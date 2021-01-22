Best Blue Microphones Yeti deals in January 2021: the best prices on the Blue Yeti USB microphone range

Looking for the best Blue Microphones Yeti deals? You’re in the right place. Sometimes, a single product can define an entire category. The Blue Yeti series of desktop USB microphones is one such product, achieving near-total ubiquity in the streaming, vlogging and podcasting world thanks to its plug-and-play simplicity. Anybody, of any skill level, can now drastically improve and enhance the quality of their pods, videos and streams without the hassle of operating external mixers, audio interfaces and the like.

Over time, Blue Microphones has expanded its range, with a broader selection covering different sizes and functionality. From mics designed specifically for gamers through to hybrid mics which can connect to traditional sources as well as computers; there is now a Yeti to meet the different needs of today’s broad landscape of content creators, regardless of the content they end up creating.

In this guide we’ll share some amazing Blue Microphones Yeti deals so, if you haven’t already, you can see for yourself why it is still the best-known name in USB microphones.

Best Blue Microphones Yeti deals: Meet the mics

Blue Yeti Nano Small but perfectly formed studio mic Price: $99/£89 | Type: Condenser | Connectivity: USB | Pickup pattern: Cardioid, Omnidirectional | Features: Headphone out, volume, mute button Prime $99 View at Amazon 227 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sounds great Small footprint Loses two pickup patterns

If there’s one thing you can say about the Yeti range as a whole, it’s that they are large microphones. When fitted with the base they can dominate a desk, and if your studio is anything like ours, space is usually at a premium. If this sounds familiar, there is an alternative in the Blue Yeti Nano which, as the name would suggest, is much smaller than its stablemates.

By combining the superb audio quality and simple operation of the range, yet minimising the size of the housing, the Blue Yeti Nano is ideal for anyone with limited space. The Nano does lose some of the functionality of its bigger brothers – you only get two pickup patterns, rather than four – but for the average user this shouldn’t prove too much of a problem. Overall, the Blue Yeti Nano is ideal for podcasting, streaming and recording vocals, and delivers exceptional sound quality for the price.

Blue Yeti Standard The original desktop USB mic Price: $129/£119 | Type: Condenser | Connectivity: USB | Pickup pattern: Cardioid, Stereo, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional | Features: Gain control, mute button, headphone out $129.99 View at Dell 892 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Ready for anything Hefty build Too heavy to be truly portable

The one that started it all. The Blue Yeti Standard, as it is now known, is arguably the most famous USB microphone there is, and it’s still going strong. From streamers to vloggers, and podcasters to voice-overs, the original Blue Yeti can do it all. Its versatility is down to the fact it’s essentially a number of different microphones bundled into one, thanks to its multiple selectable pickup patterns. It is as comfortable in the middle of a table picking up a group discussion as it is in front of a solo voice, and the results are always great.

The Blue Yeti couldn’t be easier to use either; simply plug it in, and off you go. There’s a single button on the front to mute the mic, and a headphone output so you can monitor your recordings in real time, but other than that there’s not a huge amount to get to grips with. It’s a heavy microphone, which gives confidence it won’t be knocked over but does limit its application, however as a ‘set and forget’ microphone for your studio or desktop, the Blue Yeti is still the one to beat.

Read the full Blue Mics Yeti review

Blue Yeti X All-in-one specialist streaming mic Price: $169/£159 | Type: Condenser | Connectivity: USB | Pickup pattern: Cardioid, Stereo, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional | Features: LED meter, multifunction knob, customisable lighting $169.99 View at Best Buy Superb software Customisable Pretty pricey

As streaming has rocketed in popularity, so too has the number of USB microphones aimed at appealing to this market. Streamers are generally looking for more from their equipment than, say, podcasters, as their work is carried out in real-time. There’s no going back and tweaking a sound afterwards. The Blue Yeti X aims to make the process of streaming your voice as simple as possible, and has a few neat tricks to speed up the workflow.

We loved the bundled software package, which offers a selection of voice presets to add that professional sheen. The multifunctional knob adds genuine value too, meaning you can adjust gain levels and audio blend from a single place. Customisable RGB colouring enhances the Yeti X’s gaming credentials, making for a fully-featured, top quality mic package.

Blue Yeti Pro Dual-functionality adds extra potential Price: $249/£250 | Type: Condenser | Connectivity: USB and XLR | Pickup pattern: Cardioid, Stereo, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional | Features: Gain control, mute button, headphone out Prime $249 View at Amazon XLR output Increased sound quality There are cheaper XLR mics available

One of the main constraints of the standard model Yeti is that it connects purely via USB. This isn’t a criticism – it is a USB mic, after all – but it does limit its application somewhat. Step forward, Blue Yeti Pro. By combining everything that makes the standard Yeti so good, with an added XLR output, you now have a mic that can connect to anything, thus making it the most versatile in the range.

Admittedly, you can pick up XLR-only mics which offer similar, if not better, sound quality for less than the cost of the Yeti Pro, but in offering both USB and traditional connections in the same mic you have a jack-of-all-trades tool that will excel at anything.