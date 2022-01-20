Could Blue Cat Audio’s Connector plugin be the last word in DAW audio and MIDI routing?

Blue Cat Audio has released the Connector plugin, which could conceivably be one of the most comprehensive audio and MIDI routing solutions for your DAW.
This enables you to transmit audio and MIDI signals in real-time between multiple computers and applications, and you can also create your own routings within a single application.
This is all said to be done at extremely low latency; in fact, when used in a single application, Blue Cat reckons that this can be brought as low as 0 samples.
The applications for Connector are pretty much only limited by your imagination: audio/MIDI streaming, DAW routing, remote plugin processing, feedback loop creation, remote monitoring and remote MIDI control are just some of those suggested by Blue Cat.
What’s more, the built-in resampling and drift compensation algorithms promise seamless connection between locations with different sample rates and unsynchronised master clocks.
Connector runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of $39/€39. Find out more and download a demo on the Blue Cat Audio website.