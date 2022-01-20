Could Blue Cat Audio’s Connector plugin be the last word in DAW audio and MIDI routing?

Blue Cat Audio has released the Connector plugin , which could conceivably be one of the most comprehensive audio and MIDI routing solutions for your DAW.

This enables you to transmit audio and MIDI signals in real-time between multiple computers and applications, and you can also create your own routings within a single application.

This is all said to be done at extremely low latency; in fact, when used in a single application, Blue Cat reckons that this can be brought as low as 0 samples.

The applications for Connector are pretty much only limited by your imagination: audio/MIDI streaming, DAW routing, remote plugin processing, feedback loop creation, remote monitoring and remote MIDI control are just some of those suggested by Blue Cat.

What’s more, the built-in resampling and drift compensation algorithms promise seamless connection between locations with different sample rates and unsynchronised master clocks.