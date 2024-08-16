Blink 182 invites fan up on stage to sing First Date - but she sings the words to All The Small Things

Oh dear. It’s the stuff of nightmares, for both band and fan. You’re invited up on stage and then... nothing comes out.

That’s what happened at a Blink 182 gig in Columbus, Ohio earlier this week. The band recruited a young fan to come up on stage and help them sing First Date from their 2001 album Take Off Your Pants And Jacket. But it seems she doesn’t know the words, or is trying to sing the wrong song; possibly All The Small Things. Perhaps it’s the only Blink song she knows?

Either way, the unfortunate fan is frozen like a rabbit in the headlights. And it’s all a bit embarrassing…

She attempts to hand the microphone to Hoppus, who then tries his best to lead the crowd in a singalong to cover it all up. Meanwhile Tom Delonge tries to stifle his laughter.

This is how it should sound:

blink-182 - First Date (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Columbus date was the last show on the US leg of Blink’s One More Time tour that started back on June 20.

The band head to the UK next week where they are set to headline Reading and Leeds festivals, along with a diverse line up that includes Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.. and Catfish and the Bottlemen. It’ll be the first time they’ve played the festival since headlining ten years ago.